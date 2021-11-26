Ontario reported over 900 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Friday, the highest single-day case count in nearly three months.

The province logged 927 new infections today, up from 748 yesterday and from 793 a week ago.

Today marks the highest daily tally since Sept. 4 when 944 cases were logged.

The gradual rise in cases over the past month continues to push the seven-day rolling average up.

The average hit 711 today, a number not seen since Sept. 20, and a notable increase from 625 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 467 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 27 have received only one dose, 378 are fully vaccinated and 55 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 89 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 86 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

This week, health officials began administering shots to children between five and 11 years old after Health Canada approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine last week.

Yesterday, Ontario’s top doctor said it’s too early to consider applying the province’s vaccine certificate system to children aged 11 and under.

In September, the program came into effect across the province and requires patrons 12 years and older to show their vaccine certificate at restaurants, gyms, sporting venues and other indoor spaces to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, said it’s reasonable not to apply the certificate system to the province’s youngest residents right now.

“We know some parents are jumping in with two feet and might get their kids vaccinated. But others still have hesitations and questions, and that's reasonable, it might take some time,” he told CP24 on Friday.

“Listen, I think at some point in time that might be revisited and I don't know at what point in time that is, but at least for the 2021, and probably much of the 2022 calendar year, I think that's a very reasonable statement,” he added.

Another 666 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 5,807 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus-related death toll hit 9,991 today.

The Ministry of Health said 33,901 tests were processed in Ontario labs yesterday, producing a positivity rate of three per cent, up from 2.6 per cent a week ago.

The ministry said 268 people with the virus are in Ontario hospitals and 140 are in intensive care units.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.