Ontario has set a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths logged in a 24-hour period.

Provincial health officials recorded 3,519 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, up from 3,266 on Wednesday and 3,128 on Thursday.

Another 89 deaths were also confirmed today, surpassing the previous record of 86 set on April 30.

The province says 43 of the 89 deaths were among residents of long-term care homes.

"Locally, there are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel, 457 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County, 175 in Waterloo and 174 in Durham," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday.

Nearly 66,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, marking a notable spike in testing compared to the past few days.

With the increase in testing, the provincewide positivity rate is now 6.1 per cent, down from 8.5 per cent on Wednesday but up from 5.7 per cent one week ago.

The seven-day average of new infections in the province is now 3,141, up from 2436 one week ago.

According to provincial data, which lags behind more up-to-date numbers reported by local public health units, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also at 1,472 today, up from 1,235 last Thursday. Intensive care admissions are at 363, up from 337 one week ago.

Following news that Quebec will be introducing a curfew for four weeks starting Saturday, premier Doug Ford has not ruled out implementing a similar measure in Ontario.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch said equity issues first need to be addressed before a lockdown can be effective.

"I really hope that we just don't lose sight of the upstream drivers of infection in the first place. I know... people mentioned curfews and schools, don't lose sight of where these infections are coming from in the first place," he told CP24 on Thursday morning."We need to create safer workplaces, we know that there are still large workplace outbreaks. We need lower barriers to diagnostic testing in the more heavily impacted areas."He added that people need to have rapid turnaround times for their diagnostic tests and for those who are infected, there needs to be increased support during their isolation period, including safe isolation sites for those who live in large, multi-generational homes.

Bogoch said better policies surrounding sick benefits will help prevent people from feeling as if they have no choice but to go to work even if they are symptomatic."There are real equity issues that can and should be addressed... You are still going to have a significant number of cases if that is not addressed," he said.

"At the end of the day, you've got to turn off the tap... you've got to address the upstream drivers of infection and if you haven't done that, all the lockdowns in the world aren't going to do anything because the lockdown is just a band aid solution."