Premier Doug Ford says his government plans to lift capacity limits in indoor settings ahead of schedule and will scrap the province’s proof-of-vaccination system on March 1.

Speaking at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ford announced that starting Feb. 17, capacity limits will be lifted in all settings where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants, gyms, and cinemas.

The change effectively moves up the second stage of the province’s reopening plan, originally scheduled for Feb. 21, by four days.

Seating capacity at sports arenas, concert venues, and theatres will be increased to 50 per cent on Thursday and the province will also begin allowing larger social gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, including grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, and malls, will be maintained or increased to the number of people who can stay two metres apart.

In two weeks, on March 1, the province said remaining capacity limits will be removed in all indoor settings and the government will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses. Businesses may still choose to require proof of vaccination, the province said in a news release issued Monday.

“Thanks to the efforts of Ontarians to help blunt the transmission of Omicron, our heath care indicators suggest a general improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the province," Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“We are now in a position to lift more public health measures, but it is important to stay vigilant, as we don’t want to cause any further disruption to people’s everyday lives. We must continue to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities by following the measures in place and by vaccinating those who have not yet received their doses.”

Masking rules will remain in effect but the province said a specific timeline for lifting masking mandates will be "communicated at a later date.”

"To manage COVID-19 over the long-term, public health units can deploy local and regional responded based on local context and conditions," the province said in the news release.

Ontario’s vaccine passport system, which requires people to show proof that they have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before entering some non-essential businesses, was first implemented in September.

Other provinces have already dropped vaccine mandates for restaurants, gyms, and other businesses, including Saskatchewan, which officially scrapped the program today.

Ford was quick to comment that his decision to speed up reopening plans was not motivated by the border blockade in Windsor or protesters who have occupied Ottawa for more than two weeks.

"Today's announcement is not because of what's happening in Ottawa, or Windsor, but despite it," Ford said.

"To those of you who are there with a sole objective of causing disruption and chaos, there will be serious consequences for this lawless activity. We will continue to raise the consequences against those who are holding millions of jobs and people hostage."

The province also confirmed Monday that it will be expanding booster dose eligibility to you aged 12 to 17 starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 18.