

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11 starting today.

The provincial booking portal will open for those appointments at 8 a.m.

People can make appointments through the online portal and contact centre, public health units' booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.

The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.