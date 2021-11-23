Ontarians can book COVID shots for kids aged five to 11 starting today
This photo provided by Nisha Gandhi shows Maya Huber taking part in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine study at Rutgers University on June 14 2021 in New Brunswick, N.J. Maya does not know if she is receiving the vaccine or the placebo. Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine maker said Monday, Sept. 20, it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. (Nisha Gandhi via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021 5:10AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11 starting today.
The provincial booking portal will open for those appointments at 8 a.m.
People can make appointments through the online portal and contact centre, public health units' booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.
The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.
Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.