People looking to get weed from their local pot shops may be in luck a little while longer.

The provincial government on Tuesday passed an emergency order allowing for legal cannabis stores to offer curbside delivery and pickup service.

The order was approved by cabinet and signed into law by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell this afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

While cannabis stores were initially deemed essential businesses by the provincial government, they were excluded from a narrowed list of businesses put out by the province last week.

The order to close pot shops went into effect late on Saturday night.

While the stores will not be open for customers to come in, Tuesday’s emergency order will allow outlets other than the online Ontario Cannabis Store to continue selling to customers during the pandemic.