Ontario broke another record on Friday logging more than 4,200 new cases of COVID-19, though the latest numbers are slightly over reported due to a data backlog by Toronto Public Health.

Provincial health officials reported 4,249 new infections and 26 more deaths, beating the previous record of 3,519 cases yesterday.

Approximately 450 of today’s cases have been included due to a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health, according to the Ministry of Health.

These cases were primarily from Jan. 5 and 6, the ministry said.

Ontario logged 3,266 cases on Wednesday and 3,128 on Tuesday.

Provincial health officials said labs processed more than 71,400 tests in the past 24 hours, up by more than 5,700 from Thursday.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at 6.2 per cent, relatively unchanged from 6.1 per cent a day ago, according to health officials.

