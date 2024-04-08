An Ontario couple tied the knot on a beach the day of the eclipse to commemorate their love.

“I thought it was fun and important astronomically with the sun and moon coming together,” newlywed Stephanie Robinson from Hamilton, Ont., said. “I thought it was very romantic.”

They gathered with family and friends, as well as onlookers waiting on Crystal Beach in Fort Erie for the solar eclipse, which will take place at around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Noel Thompson, the groom, said the planning for the event was simple. They sent everyone they wanted to invite a text message, and offered them a free lunch a great eclipse viewing spot, he said.

“Just the opportunity to share out moment with other people was pretty cool to me,” Thompson said.

The couple have been together for six years, and have a four-year-old son. Having their wedding on the eclipse day, they said, made the whole event extra special.