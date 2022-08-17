

The Canadian Press





An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of a patient is now facing three more charges of first-degree murder.

Ontario Provincial Police say the new charges against Dr. Brian Nadler are related to the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

Police declined to provide more details, including when and where the three died, citing the ongoing investigation.

Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police said at the time that they were investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler was released on bail in July of last year and arrested on the new charges Wednesday.

Nadler's lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has previously said his client maintains his innocence. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.