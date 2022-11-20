Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to speak Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. following a 5 p.m. deadline to strike a deal with education workers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) representing roughly 55,000 education support workers and the province have been at the negotiation table throughout the weekend in hopes of coming to an agreement that will avert a strike on Monday.

The union provided five-day notice of their intention to strike last Wednesday, saying that talks “broke down” despite “many late hour attempts to achieve a freely negotiated settlement.”

The union staged a two-day walkout earlier this month after being given an ultimatum—call off a call to strike or the government would legislate a mandate on workers.

The Progressive Conservatives carried out their promise with Bill 28—the “Keeping Students in Class Act—which not only mandated a contract onto education support workers but also made striking illegal.

Despite this, the strikes continued until the government said they would rescind the bill and return to the negotiating table.

Days after the legislation was rescinded, CUPE gave another strike notice.

The province has repeatedly said they have made improved offers to CUPE and the union has said that a higher wage increase was on the table.

Lecce’s media availability will be streamed live on CP24.com.