Education workers in Ontario will be releasing the results of their strike vote this morning.

More than 50,000 frontline school employees who work in the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French systems are currently in contract talks with the provincial government. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, they were invited to vote on whether or not to walk off the job if those negotiations break down.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE-Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBCU), is expected to announce the results Monday around 10 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

“My coworkers and I have great proposals to settle on the table that are reasonable, necessary, and affordable,” Walton said in a news release. “These proposals come from what frontline education workers and families across the province say we need to improve the quality of children’s education and to make education jobs something school boards can actually retain and recruit people to do. Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce have the power and resources to accept our proposals. They could and should do that today.”

Added Walton.

“This vote is about education workers throughout Ontario showing the government that we stand behind our excellent proposals – and will continue to stand behind them. It’s time for the Ford government to stop playing games, rescind their out of touch offer, and accept our reasonable, necessary, and affordable proposals,” she said.

The union is asking for an annual wage increase of $3.25 per hour or 11.7 per cent to keep up with inflation. According to the union, the Ford government has offered a wage increase of 33 to 53 cents an hour.

It is also demanding minimum staffing requirements for educational assistants, library workers, secretaries, lunchroom supervisors, custodians, and maintenance workers and tradespeople to start tackling the $16 billion repair backlog.

Further, they're calling for a designated early childhood educator in every kindergarten class as well as $100 million to create between 1,500 and 1,700 new jobs.

The central bargaining committee is preparing to return to the table on Thursday as the Ontario government and the Council of Trustees’ Associations continue to work to reach a contract agreement.

The Province is also currently in negotiations with a number of major teachers' unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

-with files from The Canadian Press