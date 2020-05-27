The provincial government is extending all emergency orders in Ontario for another two weeks.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the province said current emergency orders, including a ban on social gatherings of more than five people, will be in place until June 9.

The directive also means that playgrounds and public swimming pools will remain closed and bars and restaurants in the province still cannot offer dine-in service.

"We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province," Premier Doug Ford said in a written statement.

"To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested. Please stay safe."

The province saw a substantial dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday after cases exceeded 400 for five consecutive days.

The province has said it will need to see a steady decline in case growth in order to reopen more businesses and expand the size of allowable gatherings.

Health officials have also indicated that Ontario will need to see an increase in testing and contact tracing before we can safely ease public health restrictions.

The province has failed to meet testing targets over the past week and processed fewer than 10,000 tests on Monday.

Officials have previously indicated that Ontario has the ability to turn around about 20,000 per day.

Premier Doug Ford has promised to ramp up testing in the province and said a “detailed testing strategy” will be released at some point this week.