The Ontario government is extending the deadline for childcare centres to opt into the federal government’s $10 a day program by two more months, according to a letter obtained by the Canadian Press.

The letter, which was sent to Ontario municipalities on Wednesday, says the deadline is being extended from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 to give childcare operators more time to make a decision to join the program.

Many childcare centres have said they're hesitant to sign up due to possible impacts on their business and unclear guidance from municipalities.

In the letter, the province says that municipalities will have to share an example of a standard agreement with all licensed operators in their region by Aug. 29.

A senior source told the Canadian Press that operators who already opted out will be able to rethink their decision and choose to sign up before the new deadline.

The letter also says municipalities and operators have to execute an agreement within 30 calendar days of an application, down from the previous 60 days, and then provide parents with rebates within 20 calendar days of the childcare centre receiving the funding.

Before the deadline extension was announced, Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed concern Wednesday morning that more childcare centres had not opted into the program.

City data, as of last week, reveals that 535 of the approximately 1,000 licensed daycare operators in Toronto applied to opt into the program, while 28 had signalled their intention to opt out.

While speaking to CP24, Tory said some daycares are deciding not to join the program likely because of concerns that they won't be able to reduce fees to $10 a day with the level of funding provided.

“Yes, I'm concerned but at the end of the day it's an opt in or opt out thing and people have their choice, people meaning the daycare operators, and some of them are just choosing not to participate in the program,” he said Wednesday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government reached a $13.2 million childcare deal with the federal government back in March, becoming the last province to do so.

The agreement will provide participating childcare centres with funding, and in turn, they will have to reduce fees by an average of 25 per cent immediately and then by another 25 per cent in 2023.

The goal is to have childcare fees further reduced to an average of $10 a day by 2026.

When the deal was sealed, Ontario parents were initially told they could start receiving rebates retroactive to April 1 as soon as this past spring.

However, the arrival of rebates will now be dependent on when operators get a stamp of approval on their application and receive funding.

The city says that approximately 444 of Toronto’s 726 non-profit centres have applied to join the program with hundreds more expected to join by the deadline.

Meanwhile, only 91 for-profit operators had opted in as of last week.

Tory says it’s worrisome that some daycare operators aren't taking advantage of the program which will greatly benefit parents, particularly mothers looking to reenter the workforce.

“What that means is that of course those parents won't be able to take advantage of the opportunity to lower their fees substantially because they’ll still have to pay the higher fees," he said.

"And that is a concern because there were so many people struggling in our city to pay for childcare and also because we want broadened availability of cheaper childcare, more affordable childcare, to encourage, for example, more women to enter the economy."

