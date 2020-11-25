Premier Doug Ford is expected to release guidelines this afternoon about what type of gatherings Ontarians will be permitted to have over the holidays.

Toronto and Peel Region are currently in a 28-day lockdown period, which is set to expire just days before Christmas.

Under the current restrictions, restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery and non-essential businesses have been forced to close stores to in-person shopping.

In the lockdown category of the province’s colour-coded reopening framework, residents must only gather with members of their own household and people have been told to only to go outside for essential purposes, including picking up groceries, going to medical appointments, and getting exercise.

Mayor John Tory says he does not believe the province’s advice for holiday gatherings in Toronto will stray far from the restrictions that are currently in place.

“There are restrictions right now that say that you are not supposed to spend time with people outside your own home, with exceptions for people who live alone. And so I think you will see something more along that line,” Tory told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

Ontario’s daily case count of new COVID-19 infections has not dipped below 1,000 since Nov. 5, reaching a record high of 1,588 on Nov. 21.

Toronto and Peel Region continue to see the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the province each day.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in now 413 in Toronto and 421 in Peel.

Tory said in order to bring the virus under control, there will need to be strict limits on gathering in private homes over the holidays.

“There are going to be strong recommendations, if not restrictions, that are placed on the kinds of activities that people can engage in,” he said.

“Even if the 28-day period has come to an end and we've seen some improvement, the last thing everybody wants to see... is to be sliding back into some kind of another shutdown or series of restrictions in the New Year because we didn't pay attention to our behaviour at Christmas.”

In Quebec, where the rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 1,182, Premier François Legault has eased restrictions for a four-day period, allowing residents in the province to attend two gatherings of up to 10 people between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

On Monday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked residents only to gather with those in their immediate households over the holidays due to a surge in new cases in that province.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases expert, told CP24 on Wednesday morning that recommendations given to Ontarians will likely be similar to the ones in Manitoba.

“I think we’re going to have a significantly modified holiday season, it’s pretty clear. Especially given how we’re doing in these hot spots. I never know what they’re going to say but I imagine it’s going to be akin to our Thanksgiving messaging which was if you don’t live under that roof, don’t go into that house,” he said.

“We know that indoor spaces, crowded spaces, confined spaces where people aren’t wearing masks in indoor spaces, we know that that’s how this is transmitted so we should be avoiding that at all costs. Connect virtually, connect outdoors, connect safely but let’s not have large family gatherings.”

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, will be releasing the province’s holiday gathering guidelines at a news conference at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

The announcement will be streamed live on CP24.com.