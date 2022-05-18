Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tests positive for COVID-19
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner speaks to the media during a press conference at Bloor-Bedford Parkette in Toronto as part of his campaign tour, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Published Wednesday, May 18, 2022 9:07PM EDT
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has tested positive for COVID-19 in the midst of the 2022 election campaign.
The party released a statement on Schreiner’s behalf on Wednesday evening, saying the provincial candidate tested positive via a rapid test.
"After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid test this evening,” Schreiner said in the statement. “I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine.”
Schreiner said he would self-isolate for a few days, but will continue campaigning remotely from home.
The Green Party leader campaigned in the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding earlier in the day, meeting with local candidates and business owners.
Schreiner was expected to participate at the Ontario Nurses’ Association rally on Thursday. The party said Deputy Leader Dianne Saxe will instead attend.
The election is scheduled to take place on June 2.