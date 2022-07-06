Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.

The table made the declaration in a series of messages posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, citing “exponential growth” in case counts in about 80 per cent of public health units as well as rising hospitalization numbers and test positivity rates.

The scientists also said that the wastewater signal in most regions is now rising, pointing to higher levels of viral activity overall.

“Current evidence does not suggest BA.5 is more severe or that it will lead to a rise in hospitalizations as large as previous waves. However, any surge comes at a time when hospitals are already dealing with staff shortages and record wait times – this impacts all of us,” the table said. “And if BA.5 spreads widely, we may see a rise in deaths among higher risk groups such as the elderly as was observed during the previous waves.”

The warning from the science table comes as a number of countries experience a rapid rise in transmission due to the BA.5 subvariant.

In Ontario, where the subvariant is now dominant, most public health indicators are also starting to head in the wrong direction after months of gradual improvement.

The most recent data released by the Ministry of Health on June 30 showed a week-over-week increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since May.

The positivity rate on PCR tests was also up, with the seven-day average going from 7.64 on June 23 to 9.82 on June 30.

Meanwhile, the public health measures that existed during previous waves of the pandemic are now all gone, including a mask mandate for high-risk settings that was terminated last month.

The science table did say that the “rise in hospitalizations will likely be smaller than earlier waves,” but at the same time it noted that it will still place significant stress on hospitals that are “already very strained.”

“We are seeing the first increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since May 2022, and hospitalizations remain higher than at any time last summer,” the table said. “Since June 1, most G10 countries have already seen a rise in cases and hospitalizations driven by highly contagious Omicron sub-variants. We may be a couple weeks behind in this rise.”

The latest data released by the science table suggests that more than 10 per cent of PCR tests are now coming back positive for COVID-19 for the first time since May.

The table is warning Ontarians that the new subvariant could have some properties which will help it evade immunity, meaning that individuals can be re-infected by BA.5 even if they have “recently been infected with an earlier strain.”

They say that Ontarians should take a number of precautions as a result, including “going back to wearing a mask again in crowded indoor public spaces” and ventilating indoor spaces as much as possible by opening windows and doors.

“We have tools that work, and we know what to do. So do whatever you can to reduce your risk while enjoying the summer,” the table said.