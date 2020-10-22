Ontario has received the entire first batch of rapid COVID-19 tests ordered by the federal government and plans to distribute them to select long-term care homes and in more rural parts of the province.

The feds signed a deal last month with Abbott Diagnostics to purchase 7.9 million ID Now tests, which are capable of producing results in less than 15 minutes without the need to be processed in a lab.

The first shipment of 100,000 of the tests arrived in Canada over the weekend and CTV News has now confirmed that the entire initial batch will be used in Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that the government plans to distribute the tests to long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks as well as others more isolated regions where residents are more likely to see delays in getting test results.

Multiple U.S. studies have pegged the ID Now test’s accuracy at approximately 90 per cent.

“We are looking at areas where we have more difficulty in transporting tests to labs, so we are looking at more far north, some rural areas and long term care homes as well,” Elliott told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday morning. “They (the tests) will be sent there but then of course people will have to be trained in how to use them properly so it will take a short time to do that.”

Another 2.4 million of the tests are expected to arrive in Canada by the end of December, though it remains unclear how many of those Ontario will receive.

The federal government has also ordered 8.5 million of another rapid test produced by Abbott Diagnostics but has not received its first shipment of those yet.

Premier Doug Ford has previously blamed the slow rollout of rapid tests for the lab backlog that the province saw earlier this month when more than 90,000 specimens were being processed at one point.

That backlog has since been mostly eliminated.