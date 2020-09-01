Ontario recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19 today, on par with the number of new infections reported in the province over the past few days.

Today’s disclosure marks the sixth consecutive day Ontario has reported more than 100 new cases of the virus.

Another 114 new cases were confirmed by health officials on Monday and 112 new infections were added to the tally on Sunday.

After a week of daily cases below the 100 mark earlier this month, the number of new infections in the province has hit triple digits for 12 of the last 13 days.

While the recent numbers indicate that Ontario is continuing to see an uptick in infections, they are still notably lower than the 148 new cases confirmed on Aug. 28, which was the highest number of new cases reported since July.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr. David Williams said that the rise in cases over the past week is "concerning” but added that he is “relieved” to see the numbers at least returning to the low 100s.

“We did ask about some of those numbers around that peak and we found in different heath units clusters of outbreaks around some workplaces and some places where people had gathered in social gatherings against the advice of public health officials,” he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the province processed more than 23,000 tests, resulting in a case positivity rate of 0.48 per cent.

The province says 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, including 18 that reported no new cases at all.

The number of new cases outpaced recoveries once again today, bringing the number of active cases in Ontario to 1, 240.

Peel Region and Toronto reported the highest number of new infections with 28 and 26 respectively.

One more death was reported in the province today and there are now 2,812 virus-related fatalities in Ontario.

Three more outbreaks were confirmed in long-term care homes over the past 24 hours, pushing the number of active outbreaks to 18.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario now stands at 42,421, including 38,369 recoveries.

Of the 65 patients infected with COVID-19 who are receiving care at Ontario hospitals, 17 are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

New cases in the GTA:

Peel Region: 28

Toronto: 26

York Region: 12

Halton Region: 6

Durham Region: 1