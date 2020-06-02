

The Canadian Press





The Ontario legislature has formally voted to extend the current state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

The measure -- which had been set to expire today -- will now be extended for another 28 days.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

- With files from CP24 Web Staff