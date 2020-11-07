Ontario is reporting 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest number of infections ever recorded in a single day.

The previous record was set on Tuesday when 1,050 new cases were recorded.

Today’s new infections also mark the third time in the past week that daily case counts surpassed 1,000.

The province logged 1,003 new cases on Friday, 998 on Thursday and 987 on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average has surpassed 1,000 for the first time and now sits at 1,013, up from 909 last week.

Eleven more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 3,220 since January.

Six of those fatalities were long-term care home residents.

There are currently 91 long-term care homes with a COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario.

Most of the new cases continue to be from the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 336 new cases in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

Durham Region also recorded 30 new cases, up from 24 a day ago.

Of the new cases, most are among people between the ages of 20 and 39 (409). People who are 80 years old and over accounted for 74 of the new cases.

According to the province, there are 852 more resolved cases, bringing the total amount of active cases to 8,667 in Ontario.

More than 39,100 tests were completed by provincial labs within the last 24 hours, down from more than 41,200 tests completed the previous day.

Testing levels have not yet hit the government’s daily target of 50,000 tests.

The drop in testing has increased the province’s positivity rate to 2.8 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent on Friday.

There are currently more than 44,500 specimens under investigation.

To date, there have been more than 82,800 cases of the disease in Ontario since January and almost 71,000 recoveries.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to be on the rise across the province.

Provincial health officials are reporting that 384 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, up from 380 patients on Friday.

Of those patients, 88 are in intensive care and 52 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.