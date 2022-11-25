A 64-year-old Ontario lottery winner has hit the jackpot twice in just one year.

Mississauga resident Jeffrey Gurczenski won $91,000 on a Poker Lotto All In game a few months ago, and this time around, he scored a bigger prize.

“When it landed on $150,000 my heart was racing! I was so happy. I called my friends when I went home – they were so happy for me,” Gurczenski said when picking up his Bigger Spin Instant prize cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The two-time lottery winner plans to buy a condo with his earnings.

“It’s jaw-dropping,” he said.

The Bigger Spin Instant game mixes scratch-to-play with prizes revealed in-store with an animated spinning wheel.

The winning ticket was bought at Mac’s on Dixie Road in Mississauga.