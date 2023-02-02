A paramedic signing off for duty for the last time got choked up and teary-eyed during his final radio call to colleagues.

Halton Region Paramedic Services’ Mike Chorney has been working as a paramedic for the last 40 years, and Wednesday was his last day on the front lines.

Over the radio, one of Chorney’s colleagues reads out everything that he has accomplished throughout his career, bringing Chorney to tears.

“Thank you very much for those kind words,” Chorney starts, as he dabs his eyes with what appears to be a crumpled napkin.

Congratulations to Mike who is retiring after 40 years of service to Halton residents. All the best in the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/Ta5AHPAkTL — Greg Sage (@ChiefGSage) February 1, 2023

“As you can tell, I’m probably a little choked up here. I have more people looking at me now, than anybody ever did before,” he adds with a strained laugh.

Chorney says he has enjoyed his time working with Halton paramedics, and that it was a “very good part” of his life.

“I’m sorry to be going, but it’s all gotta be done one way or another,” he said, before thanking his now former colleagues and hanging up the transceiver.

Chief Greg Sage congratulated Chorney on his retirement, after serving the Halton community for four decades.

“All the best in the next chapter!” Sage said in a tweet.

The video of Chorney’s last call posted to Twitter has amassed over 10,000 views since it was posted on Wednesday afternoon.