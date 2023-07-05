

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Provincial Police say they have cracked a decades-old cold case and charged a man with murder of a woman who was found dead in eastern Ontario 48 years ago.

Police say they have identified a woman found dead east of Ottawa in 1975 as Lalla Jewell Parchman Langford, who was 48 at the time.

Police say Rodney Nichols, an 81-year-old man who resides in Florida, has been charged with murder.

The remains of the victim were found on May 3, 1975 floating in the Nation River near the Highway 417 bridge and the unidentified woman was known for decades as the “Nation River Lady.”

A non-profit organization that works to identify victims in cold cases says the woman was identified after OPP contacted them for help on the case in early 2019.

The DNA Doe Project says a DNA profile for the victim was uploaded to genetic genealogy databases in 2020 and its team of volunteers identified Langford as a likely candidate within a few weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.