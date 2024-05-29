Service resumes at Bloor-Yonge Station following security incident
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2024 3:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2024 3:31PM EDT
The TTC says normal service has resumed at Bloor-Yonge Station following major delays caused by a security incident.
The agency issued a message on X at 3:08 p.m. warning of "major delays at Bloor-Yonge due to a security incident."
Trains on Line 2 were not stopping at the busy station because of the incident and there was no estimate for when service would resume.
Within 15 minutes, the agency said the incident had cleared and regular service had resumed.
There were no immediate details about what happened.