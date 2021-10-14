There is word Ontario’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary as part of a wider plan to loosen many remaining public health restrictions, just as the province’s smartphone app designed to verify residents’ proof of vaccination became available Thursday.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the Ford government is expected to make an announcement next week on its plan to exit Step 3 of its “Roadmap to Reopen,” potentially paving the way for capacity limits to be lifted in restaurants, gyms and other settings.

Sources with knowledge of the plan tell CTV News Toronto that the government is considering a “phased approach” which would eventually see the mandatory proof of vaccination requirement in place for a number of non-essential settings replaced with a voluntary system that businesses could choose to opt in to.

“[We are] looking at possibly getting to a point where vaccine certificates won’t be mandatory anymore,” one source told CTV News Toronto.

The Verify Ontario app was seen on the Apple app store and Google Play on Thursday afternoon.

The government says it is meant to give “businesses a quick, easy and trusted way to scan and confirm that visitors are fully vaccinated.”

It is less than 10 MB in size and will also accept proof of vaccination certificates from British Columbia and Quebec.

Google Play said it was first released on the store on Oct. 4, but a spokesperson from the premier's office said it became available for the public to download today.

Once a vaccine certificate is scanned, the app responds with either a green check, a yellow caution sign or a red "X" denoting an invalid vaccine certificate.

Yellow results can be caused by vaccine certificates issued outside of Canada or produced by a third part not associated with the Ontario government.

Ontario had initially said that it would exit Step 3 once 75 per cent of the eligible population was fully immunized but in August it announced that it would keep all remaining restrictions in place for the time being due to concerns regarding the Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford will be speaking with reporters Friday at 11 a.m. about the vaccine certificate program and the province’s plan to exit Step 3.

However, the sources say that cabinet has not yet met to approve the plan and that any formal announcement will be pushed back until next week.

Ontario has had a mandatory proof-of-vaccination policy for activities such as indoor dining, concerts, spectator sports and indoor fitness activity for just over three weeks.

News of the upcoming announcement comes as a number of bar and restaurant owners slam the government for allowing full capacity crowds in indoor theatres and sporting venues, while continuing to limit the number of people allowed to dine indoors.

Speaking with reporters during a news conference in Sault St. Marie on Thursday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said that she is pleased to hear that the government is working on a plan to lift capacity limits in all settings with vaccination requirements. But she said that the government should have done so when it announced the lifting of capacity limits in large venues late last week.

“Why did Doug Ford give a bit of a gift to the big fish while mom and pops and local business have had to wait and have been wondering why they were treated differently?” she said. “It is time the government starts communicating why they are making the kinds of decisions they are and why they are favouring the big fish, Ford’s buddies, as opposed to everyday community businesses which really do make a difference in local communities.”

Case counts have been on the decline for weeks

Ontario has seen a steady decline in case counts and hospitalizations since early September and now has fewer active cases per capita than every Canadian province, other than Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning, Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that it may in fact be time to loosen capacity limits in all settings that require patrons produce proof of vaccination.

Bogoch warned that the policy "must be aligned with the situation on the ground."

“Based on everything we have to date it does seem like an OK thing to do but if things pivot, if things change, if cases start to go up, if hospital capacity is even threatened you have to pivot and you have to pivot early before things spiral out of control,” he said. "Look at a place like New Brunswick, look at places like Alberta and Saskatchewan, things can get out of control quickly so I would just communicate that this is not a one way path forward and that things can be scaled back if there is a need to scale back."

The current regulations in place in Ontario limit restaurants and gyms to 50 per cent of their indoor capacity

Bogoch said that the improving indicators should allow Ontario to limit those restrictions but said that he would like to see “clear metrics” for re-imposing restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to speak with reporters about the situation in the province at 3 p.m.