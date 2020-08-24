

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row and it comes amid a notable drop in testing.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 105 new cases of the virus confirmed on Sunday.

While that number is down from the 115 cases confirmed on Saturday and the 108 cases confirmed on Friday, it actually represents a slight increase in the positive percentage due to a drop in testing that saw the number of specimens processed in Ontario labs on Sunday hit a multi-week low at just 18,790.

The province had conducted more than 23,000 tests on Saturday and nearly 29,000 on Friday.

The seven day rolling average of new cases now stands at 109. It had stood at 83 at this point last week.

More to come…