For the second consecutive day, Ontario is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials recorded 407 new cases of the virus today, up slightly from the 401 reported one day earlier.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 312, up from 180 one week ago.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province set a testing record today, processing nearly 39,000 tests over the past 24 hours.

That puts the case positivity rate at about 1.04 per cent, down slightly from 1.1 per cent yesterday.

Long line-ups and wait times were reported at several assessment centres around the province over the past week, prompting the province to ramp up testing.

“In response to growing demand for testing, Ontario Health has increased capacity at eight assessment centres across Toronto, Peel and Ottawa with seven pop-ups launched in the regions and more coming to help increase access and cut down wait times,” Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

With 177 additional resolved cases today, new infections outpaced recoveries by a significant margin once again today as active cases of the virus continue to climb in the province.

There are now 2,881 active infections in Ontario, up from 1,769 one week ago.

In August, active cases in the province were consistently below 1,000 and the positivity rate dropped to as low as 0.28 per cent.

The highest number of new infections were reported in Toronto (129), Peel Region (94), and Ottawa (55).

An additional 28 infections were also confirmed in York Region today.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Premier Doug Ford has reduced the size of private gatherings in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors but the restrictions do not apply to businesses such as restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, and gyms.

The rest of the province is still permitted to host outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and indoor gatherings of up to 50 but the premier has indicated that he soon plans to implement new restrictions on other regions.

One new death was reported in Ontario today and number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals in the province increased to 64, up from 58 on Friday.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 10.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 129

Peel Region: 94

York Region: 28

Halton Region: 18

Durham Region: 6