Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 deaths in nearly a month, as hospitalizations, case counts and outbreaks continue to decline.

The Ministry of Health reported 11 new deaths in individuals who had contracted COVID-19 on Monday, which is a notable decrease from the 32 deaths reported at this time last week.

The latest data comes after more than 1,200 Ontarians died after being diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in January, making it one of the most deadly months since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

But other public health indictors, including hospitalizations, continue to head in a positive direction after peaking last month.

On Monday the ministry said that there were 2,155 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 486 people receiving treatment in intensive care.

While data reported at the beginning of the week is typically incomplete because some hospitals don’t upload information over the weekend, it still represents a significant decrease from one week prior when 2,983 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 583 in the ICU.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 previously reached a pandemic-high of 4,183 on Jan. 18 but has been steadily trending down since then, prompting some public health officials to express cautious optimism about the weeks ahead.

Case counts have also dropped off considerably, though that metric is a significant undercount of community spread due to the limited eligibility for PCR testing.

On Monday the ministry reported 2,088 new lab-confirmed cases over a 24-hour period ending Sunday afternoon with a positivity rate of 14.2 per cent.

It’s the lowest number reported for any single 24-hour period since December and represents a 31 per cent decline from this time last week, when there were 3,043 new cases reported.

The number of outbreaks in the handful of settings with widespread access to PCR testing also continue to decrease.

As of Monday, there were a total of 288 active outbreaks at long-term care homes, 151 active outbreaks at hospitals and 57 active outbreaks at shelters. Those numbers are all down 16 to 25 per cent compared to last week.

