Ontario reported 111 new COVID-19 infections and one new death on Tuesday, as a large portion of the province prepares to enter the final stage of reopening on Friday.

Ontario reported 116 new cases on Monday, 129 on Sunday, 130 on Saturday and 116 on Friday.

The number of patients who recovered from infection rose by 122, meaning the province’s overall active cases declined by 11.

There are now 1,442 active cases in the province, with 32,785 recovered patients and a total of 2,723 centrally-reported deaths.

As a large swath of Ontario resumes activities such as indoor dining and gymnasium exercise on Friday, epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said it is likely the province will see new clusters of cases as a result in the future, like other countries that resumed most activities.

“All of them have had outbreaks – and some of them were significant enough that they had to clamp back down,” he said.

But he said it is reasonable that activities should be allowed to resume, given that many of these areas have “zero to few” active cases of COVID-19.

Peel Region added 38 cases on Tuesday, while Toronto added 14 and York Region added 17.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 21 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new infections on Tuesday.

