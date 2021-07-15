Ontario reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 10 new deaths, with test positivity hitting its lowest point in nearly 11 months.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 155, down from 164 yesterday.

Ontario reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 146 on Tuesday.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 20 new cases, Peel Region reported seven cases, while York Region reported five.

Halton Region reported six new cases, Durham reported three and Hamilton reported eight.

Provincial labs processed more than 31,000 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 0.5 per cent.

It’s the lowest test positivity rate observed in any 24-hour period in Ontario since Aug. 23, 2020.

The number of known active cases across Ontario fell by 15 to 1,443, the lowest the overall caseload has been since Sept. 6, 2020.

Since March 2020, 9,275 people have died of COVID-19, while 536,987 have recovered.

The Ministry of Health said 168 people remain in intensive care due to COVID-19, with 114 breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Provincial labs detected another 79 examples of the highly transmissible Delta B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Delta cases detected to 3,136

Tomorrow, indoor dining, indoor fitness activity and movie theatres resume operation across the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.