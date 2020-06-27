

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row and it comes after the province’s labs turned around a record 33,492 tests over a 24-hour period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there were 160 new instances of the virus confirmed on Friday.

That is up from the 111 new cases confirmed on Thursday but it still below the five-day rolling average of 168.

It also points to a positive rate of just 0.47 per cent.

At one point last month, Ontario’s positive rate had climbed to nearly seven per cent amid an uptick in cases and a decline in testing.

“Yesterday, the province processed a record-setting number of tests at 33,492. As a result, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows,” Elliott said in a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning. “With 178 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province.”

Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases confirmed on Friday were in Toronto (56 cases) or Peel Region (35 cases), marking the continuation of a trend that has been apparent for weeks.

Meanwhile, half of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases at all over the last 24 hours.