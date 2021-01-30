Another 73 people have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24-hour span, according to the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health.

Ontario also reported 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 1,837 a day ago.

Provincial health officials logged 2,093 new infections on Thursday and 1,670 on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,968.

Among the latest fatalities, 24 are among long-term care home residents.

In the past 24 hours, 59,594 tests were processed across the province, nearly 10,000 fewer tests compared to Friday.

The province’s positivity rate is 3.3 per cent, unchanged from a day ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the cases continue to be throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 713 new cases in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

So far, there are 51 confirmed cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario. However, that number is expected to rise once full genomic sequencing is conducted on an additional 99 samples that came back positive for a “variant of concern” following an initial screening in the Simcoe Muskoka Health District.

More to come.