Ontario reported 2,199 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 30 more deaths as the number of active cases continues to fall by hundreds each day.

Ontario reported 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 2,362 cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 2,430, down from 2,576 yesterday.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 across Ontario fell to 26,656 on Sunday, down from its peak in April of nearly 43,000 cases and 32,400 one week ago.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 633 new cases, Peel Region reported 547, Halton reported 74 new cases, York reported 172 new cases, Durham reported 143 new cases and Hamilton reported 129 new cases.

Labs across the province processed 33,142 specimens in the past 24 hours, 9,000 fewer than what was processed in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of at least 6.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said there were 775 people in intensive care receiving treatment for COVID-19, the same as on Saturday, with 552 breathing with the help of a ventilator, a decline of 8 from Saturday.

Of the 30 deaths reported on Sunday, one involved a resident of the long-term care system.

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant continues to be the dominant strain detected in Ontario’s positive samples, but the number of P.1 variant cases continues to increase.

Labs found 130 additional examples of the highly infectious P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil among provincial samples screened in the past 24 hours, bringing the total found since winter to 1,983.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.