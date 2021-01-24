Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths on Sunday, as the number of active infections has declined by about 20 per cent since the province enacted an emergency stay-at-home order.

Ontario reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 2,662 on Friday.

The seven-day average number of new cases now stands at 2,460.

“Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

The 50 deaths reported Sunday increased Ontario’s total to more than 5,800 since the pandemic was declared last March.

Half of the deaths reported Sunday involved residents of the long-term care system.

Now eleven days into a second state of emergency and stay-at-home order, officials said there were 24,153 known active cases of novel coronavirus infection across the province.

On Jan. 12, before the stay-at-home order came into effect, there were more than 30,100 active cases of infection.

Provincial labs processed 48,947 specimens in the past 24 hours, down from 63,453 in the previous period.

Sunday’s results generated a positivity rate of at least 4.2 per cent.

Hospitalizations also continued their slow downward descent on Sunday.

There were 1,436 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms in Ontario hospitals on Sunday, down 65 from the day before.

Of those, 392 were in intensive care and 301 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Hamilton reported 98 new COVID-19 cases, Halton reported 78 new cases and Durham Region reported 79.

Meanwhile, as supply issues grip the province, the number of new COVID-19 vaccines administered fell sharply from 15,000 per day earlier this week to only 4,427 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 280,000 doses have been administered and more than 62,881 people have completed both doses of vaccine.