Ontario is reporting more than 2,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus with an almost 16,000 jump in processed tests compared to the previous day.

Provincial health officials recorded 2,632 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 46 more deaths. It should be noted that a technical issue reported by Toronto Public Health earlier this week is now resolved, with 102 cases added to today’s total, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the latest deaths, 33 were among long-term care home residents.

Ontario logged 2,655 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 1,913 on Tuesday and 2,578 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 2,751.

In the past 24 hours, 70,256 lab-confirmed tests were conducted across the province, up from 54,307 a day ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, the province’s testing positivity rate is now 4.3 per cent, compared to 4.9 per cent on Wednesday.

Most of the cases continue to be throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel, 245 in York Region, 162 in Ottawa and 118 in Waterloo,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Thursday.

Infectious diseases specialist and member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the numbers are going in the right direction but that “we’re still far from where we need to be.”

“The seven-day average is going down, active cases are going down, the number of new cases is going down. There’s a lot of those arrows that are pointing in the right direction,” he told CP24 on Thursday.

“By no means does this mean we should be letting our guard down. All this tells us is that we should carry on doing exactly what we’re doing,” he added.

Bogoch noted that the spike in cases over the past month was likely due to the holiday season.

“There was a true Christmas spike. I think that big spike that we saw is really related to the holiday spike that we were talking about probably a month or so ago. That was probably the real deal and it looks like we’re on the other side of it,” he said.

There were 1,533 people hospitalized with the virus in the past 24 hours, down from 1,598 the previous day. Of those hospitalized, the province said 388 are in intensive care units, down by 13 from a day ago, and 293 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

More to come.