Ontario reported more than 200 new COVID-19 infections and 14 additional deaths on Thursday with 12 of those deaths occurring earlier this year, according to the government.

The province logged 213 new coronavirus infections today, a significant increase from 139 cases on Wednesday but down from 218 cases a week ago.

Provincial health officials reported 164 new cases on Tuesday, 168 on Monday and 218 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 166, a notable decrease from 199 yesterday but up slightly from 165 a week ago.

In the past 24 hours, two people died with the virus in Ontario bringing the death toll to 9,374.

Twelve more deaths that occurred between February and May 2021 were also reported today due to a data catch-up by public health units, the Ministry of Health said.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.