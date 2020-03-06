

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Provincial health officials have confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the province, in addition to a case announced early Friday morning tied to travel to Las Vegas.

The announcement takes Ontario’s total coronavirus case count to 26 cases, with four recoveries.

Seventy-two other people remain under investigation for possible COVID-19 infection.

Earlier on Friday, health officials said an Ontario patient came down with the virus after completing a trip to Las Vegas.

The ages and genders of Ontario's latest three cases are not yet known.

The news comes as 129 Canadians who were aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship last month exited a 14-day- quarantine period at the NAV Canada facilities in Cornwall, Ontario.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says all of those quarantined showed no symptoms of the virus.

The diagnosis of an Ontario resident with a travel history to Las Vegas suggests there is some spread of the virus in that city, but health officials there had only confirmed one case as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials in British Columbia have confirmed eight new cases, including Canada's first example of "community spread," where the patient has no recent travel history to an impacted region of the world, or any close contact with a known infected person.

Canada now has 51 total cases of the novel coronavirus.