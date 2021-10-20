Ontario reported 304 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, sending the province’s known active caseload down to its lowest level in more than two months.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases held at 407 for the second day in a row, but is down from 500 one week ago.

Ontario reported 328 new cases on Tuesday and 373 on Monday.

The Ministry of Health says 208 of Wednesday’s cases involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 84 involved fully vaccinated people and 12 involved people with unknown vaccination status.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people make up 27 per cent of Ontario’s population but 68 per cent of Wednesday’s cases.

Provincial labs processed more than 31,000 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.3 per cent once inconclusive and duplicate tests are accounted for.

There are now 3,435 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province, the lowest that number has been since Aug. 14.

At least 9,823 people have died with COVID-19 since March 2020, and 582,609 have recovered.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 46 new cases, Peel Region reported 13 new cases, York Region reported 22 new cases and Durham Region reported 15 cases.

Halton Region reported eight new cases and Hamilton reported 20 new cases.

One of the four deaths reported on Wednesday involved a resident of a long-term care home.

The Ministry of Health says there 258 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, with 159 in intensive care.

Of the ICU patients, 113 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Up to six of Ontario’s critically ill COVID-19 patients are from Saskatchewan, with at least six more arriving in the province in the coming days.

Ontario administered 25,284 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, including 9,113 first doses.

A full 77 per cent of all Ontario residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.