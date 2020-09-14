Ontario health officials confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death, the highest count of infections in one day since early June.

Provincial health units reported 455 new cases on June 5, with dozens of them gleaned after scrubbing data from previous days.

Ontario has reported nearly 675 cases over the past 72 hours, including 204 on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 80 per cent of Monday's cases are from Toronto, Ottawa and Peel.

"(Seventy-eight per cent) of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other public health units have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases," she said.

Provincial labs processed nearly 30,000 test specimens over the past 24 hours.

Two thirds of the infections detected on Monday were in people under the age of 40.

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says even among young people, there is great risk posed by wider infection.

"We know people in their 20s just in general just don't get as sick as people in their 60s and 70s, but people in their 20s can still have a serious outcome from this infection, it's just not as common."

He added that the young people who are infected can very easily spread infection to older or more vulnerable populations in their homes or workplaces.

One-hundred and thirty-three people recovered from infection in the past 24 hours, leading to a net increase in active infections of 179.

There are now 2,027 active cases of infection in the province, up from less than 900 in late July.

Monday's test results generated a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent, the first time since June it has crossed that threshold.