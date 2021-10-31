Ontario reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Sunday, as the province approaches confirming its 600,000th case of novel coronavirus infection.

Ontario reported 356 cases on Saturday and 419 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 349, down from 353 yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said that 167 of Sunday’s cases involved unvaccinated people, 12 involved partially vaccinated people, 117 involved fully-vaccinated people and 44 involved people with unknown vaccination status.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people make up 26 per cent of Ontario’s population but account for 53 per cent of Sunday’s cases.

There have now been 599,955 confirmed cases since March 20, with 9,871 deaths and 587,069 recoveries.

There have been 27 deaths confirmed in the past week, with 25 of those occurring in the last month.

Provincial labs processed 25,707 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health said there were 133 patients in hospital ICUs with COVID-19-related critical illness, including as many as 22 transferred in from Saskatchewan.

Of those, 88 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 58 more cases, Peel Region reported 26 more cases and York Region reported 22 new cases.

Hamilton reported six new cases, Halton reported eight and Durham also reported eight.

The province says it administered more than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday. Of those, 4,995 were first doses.

Eighty-eight per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.