

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported another 413 new cases of COVID-19, which marks a continuation of a worrisome upward trend.

It is an increase from the 390 new cases confirmed on Wednesday and represents the second highest number of new cases reported in any 24-hour period in nearly two weeks.

So far this week Ontario has seen its rolling five-day average of new cases steadily increase just as the economy partially reopens with the beginning of Phase One of the government’s reopening plan.

On Monday the rolling five-day average of new cases was 326 but it has since went up to 360, 370 and is now 375.

The rise in cases also comes amid what Premier Doug Ford has conceded has been a “shocking” drop off in testing.

On Wednesday there were 10,506 tests completed in Ontario. That is up from the 7,382 tests completed on Tuesday and the 5,813 tests completed on Monday but remains well off the province’s supposed testing capacity of 20,000 per day.

It also points to an alarming rise in the positivity rate, which at one point had dipped below the two per cent threshold but surpassed seven per cent earlier this week and now stands at just under four per cent.

“We are going to ramp up the testing like this province has never seen," Ford said during a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. “I’m going to be all over this testing."

31 more deaths

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 remain stubbornly high, there is at least some indication that deaths from the virus have peaked.

The Ministry of Health is reporting another 31 deaths in people who have contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That is up from the recent low of 15 deaths reported on Tuesday but remains well off some of the numbers the province was seeing in late April when the number of new fatalities each day was often in the 80s.

A count of Ontario’s 34 public health units as of 10:30 a.m. shows that there have now been 2,048 deaths attributed to COVID-19 provincewide.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continue to slowly trend downwards.

On Wednesday, there were 984 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals with 155 of those people being treated in intensive care units.

The latter number peaked at 264 in early April and has been steadily declining since then.

It should be noted that while more than three-quarters of Ontario’s 24,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now classified as recovered, though there is now more people contracting the virus than recovering from it on a daily basis.

The latest data suggests that an additional 319 cases were moved over from active to recovered on Wednesday but that was outpaced by the 413 new cases confirmed by the province’s laboratories.

Ford has previously said that he will “roll things back in a heartbeat” if the “numbers start spiking.”

