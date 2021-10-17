Ontario reported 443 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the known active caseload in the province hit its lowest point in more than two months.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 465, down from 538 one week ago.

Ontario reported 486 new cases on Saturday and 496 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health says 231 of Sunday’s cases involved unvaccinated people, 20 involved people with one dose of the vaccine, 155 were in fully-vaccinated people and 37 were in people with unknown vaccination status.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated cases made up 57 per cent of the total caseload despite forming only 27 per cent of the province’s population.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health said that one previously-confirmed death was removed from its total, bringing it to 9,813 since March 2020.

Deaths are removed from the total due to math errors or discoveries that COVID-19 did not significantly contribute to a person’s death.

Provincial labs processed 27,395 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.4 per cent.

There are now 3,898 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down 40 from Saturday.

It’s the lowest burden of infection the province has seen since Aug. 16.

There were 164 patients in hospital intensive care units due to COVID-19 on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

Of those, 93 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 58 new cases, Peel Region reported 80, York Region reported 32 new cases and Durham Region reported 18 new cases.

Halton Region reported 14 new cases and Hamilton reported 26 new cases.

Public Health Ontario said 128 of Sunday’s cases involved people 19 and younger.

Ontario administered another 23,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

Of those, 7,712 were first doses and 15,299 were second doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.