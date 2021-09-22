Ontario reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths today as the seven-day rolling dropped under 700 for the first time in almost a month.

Provincial health officials logged 463 new infections, down from 574 yesterday and 593 a week ago.

Of the latest cases, 278 individuals are unvaccinated, 21 are partially vaccinated, 131 are fully vaccinated and 33 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 30 per cent of Ontario residents are not yet fully vaccinated against the disease, including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a shot.

The province reported 610 new cases on Monday, 715 on Sunday and 821 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average is continuing its steady decline over the past week and now stands at 692, a decrease from 722 a week ago.

Today marks the first time since Aug. 30 that the seven-day rolling average dipped below 700.

With seven more virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the province’s total death toll stands at 9,670.

The latest numbers come as Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate system comes into effect today.

Ontario residents must show proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses, including theatres, gyms and indoor dining.

Individuals with medical exceptions and those under 12 years old are exempt from showing proof of vaccination.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.