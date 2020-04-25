Ontario health officials reported 476 new COVID-19 infections and 48 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 811 and the overall case count including recoveries to 13,995.

Saturday’s case increase is significantly smaller than the 640 cases detected on Friday and 634 cases on Thursday, as is the increase in deaths.

A count from Ontario’s 34 local public health units on Saturday morning found 842 deaths, 31 more than what the province is reporting, likely due to a delay in relaying the data.

The number of fully resolved cases rose to 7,509, or almost 54 per cent of the province’s total caseload.

Greater Toronto Area public health units now account for 59 per cent of all cases, up from about 50 per cent at the start of April.

The province completed 10,578 tests in the past 24 hours, nearly 2,000 less than the 12,500 tests per day promised earlier in the week.

Another 8,171 test specimens remain under investigation.

Of the 811 deaths confirmed by the province, 3 occurred in people aged 20-39, 39 occurred in people aged 40 to 59, 221 involved people aged 60-79 and 548 occurred in people aged 80 or older.

Six-hundred and twenty five residents of long-term care homes have died so far.

More than 1,800 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus since the outbreak reached the province in late January.

The number of admissions to hospital also rose slightly.

There were 925 patients admitted to hospitals across Ontario on Saturday, up 15 from Friday.

Two-hundred and forty-five of those patients were in the ICU, up two from Friday.

Of those in the ICU, 195 were breathing with the help of a ventilator, also up two from Friday.

Ontario’s COVID-19 deaths by public health unit

Algoma Public Health – 0

Brant County Health Unit – 3

Chatham-Kent Public Health – 1

Durham Region Health Department – 81

Eastern Ontario Health Unit – 0

Grey Bruce Health Unit – 0

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit – 31

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit – 32

Halton Region Health Department – 18

City of Hamilton Public Health Services – 17

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Services – 1

Huron Perth Public Health – 4

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health – 0

Lambton Public Health – 14

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit – 39

Middlesex-London Health Unit – 26

Niagara Region Public Health – 29

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit – 0

Northwestern Health Unit – 0

Ottawa Public Health – 42

Peel Public Health – 70

Peterborough Public Health – 1

Porcupine Health Unit – 3

Public Health Sudbury & Districts – 1

Renfrew County & District Health Unit – 1

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit – 15

Southwestern Public Health – 4

Thunder Bay District Health Unit – 0

Timiskaming Health Unit – 0

Toronto Public Health – 238