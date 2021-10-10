Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases today amid a continued drop in the average daily case count in the province.

Provincial health officials logged 535 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 654 on Saturday and 580 one week ago.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 388, or 73 per cent, involve those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 147, or 27 per cent, are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The province says 87 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 82.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 538, down from 596 last Sunday.

With 29,755 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, down from two per cent one week ago.

The province reported 98 new cases in Toronto today, 58 in Ottawa, 45 in Peel Region, 39 in Hamilton, and 35 in Windsor.

Two more virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing the overall death toll to 9,790.

Virus-related intensive care admissions are down again week-over-week, dipping to 153 today compared to 163 last week.

Ontario's known, active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 4,586, down from 4,983 last Sunday.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.