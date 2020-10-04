Ontario reported 566 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a more than 13 per cent drop from Saturday's tally, with four new deaths.

"Locally, there are 196 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. (Sixty-two per cent) of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 653 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 732 on Friday and 538 on Thursday.

Modelling data released by provincial officials last week suggested the province could see growth of 1,000 cases per day by mid-October if no additional public health measures were taken.

Provincial labs turned around 39,700 test specimens in the past 24 hours, down from more than 46,000 results processed in the previous period.

Sunday's results generated a positivity of 1.43 per cent.

A further 78,953 test specimens remained under investigation.

Five-hundred and thirty-four Ontarians recovered from the virus on Sunday, leading to a net increase in active cases of 31.

There are now 5,405 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, with 2,975 deaths and 45,819 recoveries.

Three of the deaths reported on Sunday were due to an ongoing investigation and data cleanup effort in Toronto concerning cases dating back to the spring and summer months.

Elsewhere in the GTA, York Region reported 42 new cases, Durham Region reported 13 new cases and Halton Region reported 25.

Hospitalizations continued a long-term increase, with the province reporting 162 people being treated on Sunday, up from 155 on Saturday.