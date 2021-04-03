Ontario reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, as the province entered a month-long shutdown on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 3,009 new cases today and 3,089 cases on Friday.

The Ministry of Health did not report numbers yesterday due to the Good Friday holiday.

The last time the province logged more than 3,000 cases was on Jan. 17 when 3,422 cases were recorded.

The seven-day rolling average in new cases now stands at 2,552.

Provincial health officials also reported 39 more virus-related deaths in the past two days.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.