Ontario reported 60 net new deaths on Friday as the number of admitted hospital patients with COVID-19 fell to its lowest point in more than three weeks and test positivity continued to decline.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene told CP24 that eight of the deaths occurred on Thursday, 19 occurred on Wednesday and eight occurred on Tuesday, with the remaining deaths occurring over the previous 19 days.

Two deaths disclosed on Friday occurred more than 30 days ago.

Eighteen fatalities involved residents of the long-term care system.

The province has detected 1,482 deaths of people with COVID-19 in the past 30 days.

There have now been 11,711 deaths recorded since March 2020.

The Ministry said that there were 2,634 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, down 163 from Thursday and 3,439 patients one week ago.

The number of patients in intensive care fell by 24 in the past day to 517.

The last time the hospital burden due to COVID-19 was this low was Jan. 10.

Provincial labs processed 25,118 test specimens in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of 12 per cent.

The last time positivity reached this level was Dec. 22 when 10.7 per cent of all samples came back positive.

Access to free PCR testing remains limited to a few groups at high risk of either exposure or severe outcomes.

Across the 4,047 cases detected by PCR tests on Friday, 685 involved unvaccinated people, 170 involved partially vaccinated people, 2,827 involved people with at least two doses and 365 involved people with unknown vaccination status.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.