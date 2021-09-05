Ontario reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with three new deaths, as the province’s known active caseload hit its highest point since early June.

Ontario reported 944 new cases on Saturday and 805 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 757, up from 688 one week ago.

Of the new cases, 580 or 72 per cent involved unvaccinated people or those with only one dose of the vaccine.

But unvaccinated people and those partially vaccinated make up only 33 per cent of Ontario’s population.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said that two of the three deaths reported Sunday occurred “more than two months ago.”

For several weeks, provincial officials have disclosed COVID-19 deaths a week, a month or even longer after they have occurred, due to ongoing investigations into mortality and the fact that hospitals and public health units were completely overwhelmed during the third wave.

There have now been 9,548 deaths due to COVID-19 in the province since March 2020, with 553,000 recoveries and more than 6,500 known active cases remaining.

The active case count was last this high on June 9.

Provincial labs processed 22,410 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.9 per cent.

Ontario Hospital Association CEO Anthony Dale said there were 177 people in hospital intensive care due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up from 172 on Saturday and 131 one week ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.