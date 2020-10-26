After record daily COVID-19 case counts over the weekend, Ontario is reporting a dip in new infections today but fewer than 30,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officials recorded 851 new cases of the virus today, significantly fewer new infections than the 1,042 confirmed on Sunday and 978 recorded on Saturday.

Despite the drop in the daily case count today, the province has actually seen an increase in the test positivity rate due to a notable decline in testing.

According to the province's latest data, 28,700 tests were processed yesterday, down from nearly 39,000 on Sunday.

This has pushed Ontario's test positivity rate to 2.9 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent on Sunday and 2.2 per cent on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now at a record 878, up from 743 one week ago.

“Locally, there are 281 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Monday.

Six more virus-related deaths were confirmed by the province today.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the rise in cases in recent days could be related to Thanksgiving gatherings.

“This is two weeks after Thanksgiving. We are seeing that rise in cases,” he said. “The timing fits perfectly.”

He noted that while the recent daily case counts are concerning, the numbers over the next week or two will provide a better picture of the situation in Ontario.

He added that the province should soon start to see what, if any, effect additional public health restrictions have had in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, where gyms, movie theatres, and indoor dining rooms have been closed since Oct. 10.

“The restrictions were imposed just over two weeks ago. We wouldn't even expect to see a whiff of change until around this mark now,” Bogoch said.

“Between when they are imposed and now, that window period in between, you would actually expect to see cases rises because those restrictions don't have any impact until now… This week and next week are going to be pretty crucial weeks to watch.”

Residents in the regions of Halton and Durham are also waiting to hear from the premier this week about whether additional restrictions will be implemented in those areas.

The two regions have seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks and on Friday, Ford told reporters that he hoped to have an answer today about whether more regions will join Toronto, Peel, Ottawa, and York in a modified version of Stage 2.

The premier’s office confirmed to CP24 this morning that Ford will not be making an announcement about additional restrictions today.

More to come...