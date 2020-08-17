Ontario health officials reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday, the highest since Saturday when the count of new cases hit triple digits.

"Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote in a tweet.

The province reported 81 new cases on Sunday, 106 on Saturday and 92 on Friday.

Elliott said that provincial labs processed more than 25,500 test specimens in the past 24 hours.

A further 15,000 tests remained under investigation.

Monday's data generated a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

Officials said 83 people recovered from infection in the last 24 hours, meaning the number of remaining active cases in the province increased by 16 to 920.

There have been 40,745 lab-confirmed infections since January 25, with 2,789 deaths and 37,036 recovered patients.

Sixty-five per cent (64 cases) were found in people aged 39 or younger.

Toronto reported 26 new cases, Peel Region reported 25, Ottawa reported 19 and York Region added 7.

Ontario's hospital occupancy data was incomplete for Monday.